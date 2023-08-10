Two arrested after stolen boats & trailers found in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A social media post about a stolen boat in one Eastern Carolina county led to the arrest of two men in another county.

Pitt County deputies have charged Brandon Mahany and his roommate, William Mills, with possession of stolen goods.

Deputies say a Stumpknocker boat and trailer were stolen from Beaufort and taken across the Minnesott Beach Ferry. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis posted a picture of the stolen boat and Pitt County deputies said they then got a tip that the boat and trailer were in the John Harris Lane area.

Authorities say the stolen boat and trailer were caught on this surveillance camera. (Sheriff Chris Davis)

Deputies say they found the stolen boat and trailer in a field, stripped of many parts. After getting a search warrant for Mahany’s home, they found the motor and other parts that had been removed. In addition to the stolen Stumpknocker, deputies say they found another boat and trailer that had been stolen from Morehead City back in April.

The cases against Mahany and Mills are still being investigated by Beaufort police, Morehead City police, and the North Carolina WIlidlife Resources Commission. Deputies say additional charges against the two are being sought.

