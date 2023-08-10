Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated to scattered severe storms this afternoon

Gusty winds and tornadoes are the main risk
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers and isolated pockets of heavy rain are beginning to enter areas of Eastern NC. This initial round of storms may produce heavy downpours and gusty breezes, but the severe threat with this round appears to be marginal (low). Later this afternoon, any daytime convectional heating along with breaks in the cloud cover may help to produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Strong gusty winds will be the main storm threat, although an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center does have all of Eastern NC in a Level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather for today.

By next weekend, a ridge will begin building in from the south. The reinforcement of the ridge paired with low-level moisture and mid-level westerly breeze will create an environment, primed for temperatures to approach the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values around 105 - 110.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

