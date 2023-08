ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A power outage has shut down an Eastern Carolina government building.

The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard closed today at 1:00 p.m. after the area lost power.

The county says it expects to resume normal operations at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.