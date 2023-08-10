Plane with student pilot and instructor lands in field near Elizabeth City

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student pilot and an instructor received minor injuries after the plane they were flying from New York to Elizabeth City ran out of fuel over Camden County forcing them to land in a field Thursday.

According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, student pilot 23-year-old Oh Honggyun of Flushing, NY and flight instructor 23-year-old Alyssa Simeon of Bridgewater, NY left New York at 7 a.m. in a Piper Cherokee Archer II airplane on a training flight to Elizabeth City.

Deputies said the flight plan called for the student to fly from New York to Elizabeth city, which is approximately three hours flying time, refuel and fly back to New York.

Deputies said that roughly three hours into the flight the plane ran out of fuel short of its destination. The flight instructor was able to take control of the plane and perform an emergency landing in a soybean field between Bartlett Road and Pond Road.

Both the student and the instructor were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with what officials say are minor injuries.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers on the scene said the plane appeared to only have minimal damage, mainly to the plane’s landing gear.

Deputies did not know when the plane would be removed from the field.

NCSHP Troopers look over a plane that made an emergency landing after running out of fuel near Elizabeth City. (Camden County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.