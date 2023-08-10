Pitt Co. offers middle and high school immunizations starting next Thursday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Middle and high school students have the chance to receive their required vaccinations before the school year starts.

The Pitt County Health Department has announced an immunization clinic for middle and high schoolers in conjunction with ECU Health’s nurse program.

The health department says appointments will be required and will be open on August 17, August 24, and September 14. This clinic will not offer kindergarten immunizations, but an appointment to get one can be made by calling.

Immunization requirements for kindergarten entry, 7th grade and 12th grade students can be found here. The department reminds that all children, regardless if they do in-person or online learning, must receive their recommended vaccines by the CDC’s guidelines. Not doing so would lead to expulsion for the school year.

For more information, or to schedule your child’s appointment, contact the Pitt County Public Health Department at (252) 902-2449.

