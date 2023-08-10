Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt Co. offers middle and high school immunizations starting next Thursday

n/a
n/a((Source: WMC))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Middle and high school students have the chance to receive their required vaccinations before the school year starts.

The Pitt County Health Department has announced an immunization clinic for middle and high schoolers in conjunction with ECU Health’s nurse program.

The health department says appointments will be required and will be open on August 17, August 24, and September 14. This clinic will not offer kindergarten immunizations, but an appointment to get one can be made by calling.

Immunization requirements for kindergarten entry, 7th grade and 12th grade students can be found here. The department reminds that all children, regardless if they do in-person or online learning, must receive their recommended vaccines by the CDC’s guidelines. Not doing so would lead to expulsion for the school year.

For more information, or to schedule your child’s appointment, contact the Pitt County Public Health Department at (252) 902-2449.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday
Kinston police say he crashed into an SUV and ran Wednesday morning.
POLICE: Man hits a transport SUV carrying prisoners
Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or...
Asheville teen murder suspect spotted in Kinston; feds offering $10,000 reward
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard closed today at 1:00 p.m. after...
Power outage closes Onslow County Government Center
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated to scattered severe storms this afternoon