North Pitt hosts high school football preseason jamboree, first look at New Bern in action

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - High school football teams holding scrimmages and jamborees around the state Wednesday night with seven visiting schools at North Pitt.

A chance to see defending 4A state champion New Bern and their new head coach Terrance Saxby.

“Find a consistent foundation of what it is the kids do well,” says Saxby, “And that is kind of what we left off on after we scrimmaged on Saturday morning.”

After not throwing a single pass in the state championship game, and very few in their run to the 4A crown, coach knows they can run and they showed that. He wants to be more balanced. The defense is still the defense with some new pieces looking for shutouts.

One thing noticeably different is state champion quarterback DaMaree Tucker is now at wide receiver.

“If you play quarterback, you play quarterback and nothing else. And he is too good of a football player to just be at one spot,” says coach Saxby, “So we did move him from quarterback, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see him at quarterback. I can tell you that.”

The hosts from North Pitt were doing some things against Southeast Halifax. Famous Wilson is the quarterback chucking touchdowns. He is coach CJ Wilson’s nephew.

“My brother’s name is Amos. So he said I’m gonna name him Famous. That’s how he got his name,” says Coach Wilson, “But he’s a great quarterback. He’s already getting looks from colleges. He’s year three for him, year two in our program, so I’m excited to see how he plays this year.”

Coaching family is a big plus for Wilson in year two with the Panthers. He has four nephews on the team.

“They already know my ways. They already know what I expect,” says Wilson, “So having those guys, they can actually help those other guys who don’t know what I’m looking for.”

Many teams will play more scrimmages Friday and Saturday this week. The regular season starts a week from Friday.

