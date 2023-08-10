Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

North Carolina roller coaster reopens after being shut down over crack in support beam

Carowinds staff said the Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday. (WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A roller coaster at a North Carolina amusement park has reopened nearly six weeks after it closed following the discovery of a crack in a support beam.

Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday after the completion of the repair and testing process and a final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, according to an announcement from Carowinds.

The inspection followed the installation of a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, park staff said.

The ride was then operated for over 500 full cycles and tests and inspections were performed to ensure its integrity throughout that period, Carowinds’ Thursday update stated.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the bureau conducted its final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides,” the park’s statement read in part.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Kinston police say he crashed into an SUV and ran Wednesday morning.
POLICE: Man hits a transport SUV carrying prisoners
Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or...
Asheville teen murder suspect spotted in Kinston; feds offering $10,000 reward

Latest News

Former Hawaii resident in the East reacts to deadly wildfires on Maui Island
Former Hawaii resident in the East reacts to deadly wildfires on Maui Island
Greene County deputies need information about a Sunday morning shooting.
Greene County deputies seek information about shooting
Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or...
Asheville teen murder suspect caught in Kinston
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
Police in the east are looking for two men from Elizabeth City they say are responsible for...
Elizabeth City police looking for men they say are armed and dangerous