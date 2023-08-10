National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service confirmed after surveying the Cross Creek area that microburst winds of 110 mph knocked over more than a dozen trees in Pender County on Thursday afternoon.

“Microburst damage found in the Cross Creek neighborhood west of Hampstead, NC. Multiple trees snapped and uprooted. Trees fell through the roofs of two homes. Minor wind damage to the open roof. New power pole on HWY 210 snapped in half. Additional damage may have occurred downstream but no access was available during the survey,” NWS wrote in a public information statement.

According to the NWS, no one was injured or killed during the storm.

Neighbors that WECT talked to said it felt like a tornado coming through or that it reminded them of a hurricane. One man who owns one of the homes that were damaged by trees said he was visibly shaken talking about the moments the powerful storm plowed through.

“Right when the tree came through, we didn’t know, we didn’t know, if anyone was hurt, I mean, that, you think a tree falling, you think, the worst,” Adam Rogers said.

Tree in road following storm in Hampstead (WECT)

Damage in Hampstead following Microburst (WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.