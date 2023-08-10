Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues stand with her on the set of the western movie “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, New Mexico court officials said.

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed waived her right to an arraignment on the charges in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” officials said Wednesday.

A state district judge tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

A defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterized it a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in the handling of firearms and ammunition on the set.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months’ probation.

In April, prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday
Kinston police say he crashed into an SUV and ran Wednesday morning.
POLICE: Man hits a transport SUV carrying prisoners
Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or...
Asheville teen murder suspect spotted in Kinston; feds offering $10,000 reward
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall by Target for 2.2 million...
Target recalls 2.2 million glass jar candles over burn and laceration risks
There's a new coronavirus variant causing more new COVID-19 cases in the country than any other...
New COVID variant is on the rise
The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard closed today at 1:00 p.m. after...
Power outage closes Onslow County Government Center