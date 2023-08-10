Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls

Mixing With Maggie - No-bake chocolate peanut butter M&M balls
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 1/2 cup of melted Butter
  • 1 1/2 cups of Peanut Butter
  • 2 1/2 cups of Powdered Sugar
  • Chocolate Chips
  • M&M’s
Here are the SIMPLE directions:

  • Mix the butter, peanut butter, M&M’s, and powdered sugar in together gradually until well blended. (NOTE: You can use more or less powdered sugar to make the mixture more or less dry.)
  • Make and portion out 1-inch sized balls then freeze for about 20 minutes or until firm.
  • Next, you can either microwave chocolate chips for 60 seconds while stopping every 15 seconds to check and stir. Or you can melt on a stove top with the same type of instructions as if you microwaved. (HELPFUL TIP: You can add in some vegetable shortening can make the chocolate thinner and easier work with.)
  • Remove the balls from the freezer and dip into the chocolate.
  • Place the balls on wax paper, top with M&M’s (optional) and allow to harden.
  • Refrigerate if needed.
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

