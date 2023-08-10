MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls!

MWM: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

1/2 cup of melted Butter

1 1/2 cups of Peanut Butter

2 1/2 cups of Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Chips

M&M’s

MWM: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls (INGREDIENTS) 2 (WITN)

MWM: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls (INGREDIENTS) 1 (WITN)

MWM: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls (INGREDIENTS) 3 (WITN)

Here are the SIMPLE directions:

Mix the butter, peanut butter, M&M’s, and powdered sugar in together gradually until well blended. (NOTE: You can use more or less powdered sugar to make the mixture more or less dry.)

Make and portion out 1-inch sized balls then freeze for about 20 minutes or until firm.

Next, you can either microwave chocolate chips for 60 seconds while stopping every 15 seconds to check and stir. Or you can melt on a stove top with the same type of instructions as if you microwaved. (HELPFUL TIP: You can add in some vegetable shortening can make the chocolate thinner and easier work with.)

Remove the balls from the freezer and dip into the chocolate.

Place the balls on wax paper, top with M&M’s (optional) and allow to harden.

Refrigerate if needed.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls (WITN)

