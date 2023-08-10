MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter M&M Balls!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 1/2 cup of melted Butter
- 1 1/2 cups of Peanut Butter
- 2 1/2 cups of Powdered Sugar
- Chocolate Chips
- M&M’s
Here are the SIMPLE directions:
- Mix the butter, peanut butter, M&M’s, and powdered sugar in together gradually until well blended. (NOTE: You can use more or less powdered sugar to make the mixture more or less dry.)
- Make and portion out 1-inch sized balls then freeze for about 20 minutes or until firm.
- Next, you can either microwave chocolate chips for 60 seconds while stopping every 15 seconds to check and stir. Or you can melt on a stove top with the same type of instructions as if you microwaved. (HELPFUL TIP: You can add in some vegetable shortening can make the chocolate thinner and easier work with.)
- Remove the balls from the freezer and dip into the chocolate.
- Place the balls on wax paper, top with M&M’s (optional) and allow to harden.
- Refrigerate if needed.
