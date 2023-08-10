Advertise With Us
Martin County makes plans for emergency services after losing its only hospital

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County officials met with the county’s emergency services department on Thursday to make plans on how to handle emergencies in the county now that the county’s only hospital has closed.

Martin General Hospital closed suddenly on August 2nd, leaving the county with no operating hospital or emergency facility.

Martin County Manager James Bennett provided details on how the county plans to move forward to serve its residents.

According to Bennett, each emergency services department in the county was asked to submit ways to continue providing emergency services for people following Martin General Hospital’s closure to the county and Williamston.

Bennett says that county officials plan to meet with each of the departments individually to discuss the ideas.

Bennett also said that the meeting focused on increasing funding in the budget for multiple emergency service departments in the county to help with the cost of transporting patients out of the county to neighboring emergency rooms and hospitals.

Bennett said that initial plans include utilizing the eight emergency helicopters in the area when needed as well as having EMS bring patients back to the county after being treated at nearby hospitals.

