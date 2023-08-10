Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Martin County commissioners discuss current state of emergency services following Martin General closure

Martin General closure questions remain
Martin General closure questions remain(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The overall shock of the closure of Martin General Hospital is still real, even after a week.

“This loss has truly been like a death to all of us,” said Martin General Hospital Registered Nurse, BJ Warren. “No warning, no preparation.”

“When you say blindsided, there are probably some other terms but nevertheless, we’re without a hospital right now,” said Martin County Manager, James Bennett.

Many have worn their heart on their sleeve since it was announced the beloved hospital would be closing its doors.

Wednesday night, was no different as several blamed county commissioners for the decision at their meeting.

“The commissioners don’t care about you at all,” said Martin County resident, Alonzo Brown. “They got their money, and that’s all they’re concerned about.”

“The county manager and chairman have been stonewalling for over two years,” said Martin County Commissioner, Joe Ayers.

The county says the operator of Martin General, Quorum Health, forced them to close and file for bankruptcy.

Bennett says it’s because they were being rushed by Quorum during contract negotiations.

“We asked Quorum to grant us more time because when we saw it on July 19th, they gave us five to six days to respond,” Bennett said. “That’s not even legal.”

Several listened to Bennett’s plea, but Ayers says Bennett and Chairman Ronnie Smith have kept commissioners out of the loop.

“We’re walking in there with no information,” Ayers said. “They’re going to flop some papers in front of us and expect us to make a decision.”

Many spoke about the value of Martin General to the county, and Bennett says he wants the doors to open again one day.

“Hopefully that day won’t be long,” Bennett said.

Bennett also says there’ll be a meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. with local first responders about an emergency service plan going forward.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Farmville Central boys basketball celebrates state championship rings
Farmville Central boys basketball celebrates state championship rings
Edgecombe Sheriff: 10-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year-old, adults charged
Edgecombe Sheriff: 10-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year-old, adults charged
Powerball 8-9-23
Powerball 8-9-23
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer