Martin County commissioners discuss current state of emergency services following Martin General closure

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The overall shock of the closure of Martin General Hospital is still real, even after a week.

“This loss has truly been like a death to all of us,” said Martin General Hospital Registered Nurse, BJ Warren. “No warning, no preparation.”

“When you say blindsided, there are probably some other terms but nevertheless, we’re without a hospital right now,” said Martin County Manager, James Bennett.

Many have worn their heart on their sleeve since it was announced the beloved hospital would be closing its doors.

Wednesday night, was no different as several blamed county commissioners for the decision at their meeting.

“The commissioners don’t care about you at all,” said Martin County resident, Alonzo Brown. “They got their money, and that’s all they’re concerned about.”

“The county manager and chairman have been stonewalling for over two years,” said Martin County Commissioner, Joe Ayers.

The county says the operator of Martin General, Quorum Health, forced them to close and file for bankruptcy.

Bennett says it’s because they were being rushed by Quorum during contract negotiations.

“We asked Quorum to grant us more time because when we saw it on July 19th, they gave us five to six days to respond,” Bennett said. “That’s not even legal.”

Several listened to Bennett’s plea, but Ayers says Bennett and Chairman Ronnie Smith have kept commissioners out of the loop.

“We’re walking in there with no information,” Ayers said. “They’re going to flop some papers in front of us and expect us to make a decision.”

Many spoke about the value of Martin General to the county, and Bennett says he wants the doors to open again one day.

“Hopefully that day won’t be long,” Bennett said.

Bennett also says there’ll be a meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. with local first responders about an emergency service plan going forward.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.