Greene County deputies seek information about shooting

Greene County deputies need information about a Sunday morning shooting.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies say that two people were shot Sunday morning around 2:10 am near 5700 Willow Green Road as a gathering was ending.

According to deputies, a 17-year-old and a 38-year-old were shot near the road after a dark colored sedan drove by with multiple people inside it who fired at the crowd that was near the roadway.

Deputies say the 17-year-old is still in the hospital and in stable condition, the 38-year-old was treated and released.

A $1000 reward is being offered as a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Sheriff Sasser is asking if anyone has information about the incident to please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office 252-747-3411 or gcso@greenecountync.gov

