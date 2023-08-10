First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Severe Storm Risk Thursday; Intense Heat on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re watching two threats this week. One typical for August and one not so typical. The first threat up is Thursday. Severe weather will be possible as storms move in from midday to sunset Thursday.

Storms will arrive early. We’ll see a line of storms reaching I-95 as early as 10-11 am with the primary risk being wind gusts to 60mph. A few areas of rotation along the leading edge could cause tornado warnings. Storms could make it to the coast but may weaken a little in the process. The fast movement of the storms will likely keep rain totals under 1.00″ for most areas. After the first round passes, we’re not done with the threat. Sunshine will reload the atmosphere for another potential round of storms that form along an approaching cold front. Not everyone may see the second round of storms. If these storms stay isolated, the tornado threat will stay with us through the afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware and check back for more updates.

Severe storm risk Thursday followed by dangerous Heat on Sunday (Jim Howard)

The other threat we’re watching this week is typical for August and we’ve already seen plenty of it. The heat index will once again reach or exceed 105°F heading into the weekend. While the heat index could be close to 105°F Saturday, confidence is higher that we’ll exceed 105°F on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you factor the heat into any decisions or plans.

