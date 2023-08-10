Farmville Central boys basketball celebrates state championship rings

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central gathered the basketball ranks together Wednesday night to celebrate their state boys championship with a ring ceremony at the high school gym. It’s the fifth ring for some with the program and they got some special-looking ones for the Jags. They honored players, coaches, managers, trainers, and major helpers for the team with the rings.

