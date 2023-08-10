Advertise With Us
Farmville Central boys basketball celebrates state championship rings

Some with the program now have five rings
Farmville Central celebrates state title with ring ceremony
Farmville Central celebrates state title with ring ceremony(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central gathered the basketball ranks together Wednesday night to celebrate their state boys championship with a ring ceremony at the high school gym. It’s the fifth ring for some with the program and they got some special-looking ones for the Jags. They honored players, coaches, managers, trainers, and major helpers for the team with the rings.

