Elizabeth City police looking for men they say are armed and dangerous

Pictured right to left: Ban Zollar Lee, Jermel Trevon Williams
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for two men from Elizabeth City they say are responsible for damaging personal property with gunfire.

Elizabeth City Police Department says they are looking for two Elizabeth City men, Ban Lee and Jermel Williams.

Police say 31-year-old Lee and 29-year-old Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two men are facing possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting in the city limits, and three counts of injury to personal property charges, according to officials.

Authorities say Lee and Williams are facing these charges after officers were called to the 200 block of North Poindexter Street near East Colonial Avenue for a shots fired call on August 7 at 11:34 p.m. There, WITN is told, officers found two businesses and a vehicle damaged, and several gun shell casings.

Police say this is an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this situation is asked to contact Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

