Edenton couple charged with insurance fraud

Frank and Joslin White of Edenton were arrested on Thursday after multiple investigations with the Edenton Police Department showed the couple had filed a fraudulent insurance claim in May.(Monticello Police department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton couple was arrested Thursday after officials with the North Carolina Department of Insurance said that they committed insurance fraud.

According to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, Frank and Joslin White of Edenton were arrested on Thursday after multiple investigations with the Edenton Police Department showed the couple had filed a fraudulent insurance claim in May.

A statement from Causey said that the charges came from the White’s providing false information to an insurance company in a claim for personal injuries that Causey says did not occur.

Both have been charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

The Whites are each being held on $3,000 secured bonds. Their next court date is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Chowan County Court.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

