Drivers taken to hospital after lunchtime crash in Greenville

Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near Memorial Drive.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two drivers were taken to ECU Health Medical Center this afternoon due to a crash on one Greenville street.

Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near Memorial Drive. One of the drivers was trapped in their car for a short time, according to officers.

Police said the crash happened when one of the drivers was turning out from the Lowe’s parking lot and was hit by the other car that was traveling on Thomas Langston. Both drivers had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

