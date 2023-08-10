Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy just released says an elderly Greenville woman was stabbed at least 35 times in her home late last year.

The body of Barbara Fenner was found in her Contentnea Street home on December 29th after police went there for a welfare check. Family members told police the last time they spoke to Fenner was on Christmas Eve.

The autopsy says most of the stab wounds were to the 79-year-old woman’s face and neck, while she was also stabbed in her chest and shoulder areas. Three “sharp force injuries” were found on her left hand, a possible sign that the woman fought her attacker.

Police never released how the woman was killed.

A week after the murder, Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested in Ahoskie for Fenner’s death. Police never revealed a possible motive but did say that Marshall also lived in the West Greenville community.

Dennis Marshall charged with murder
Dennis Marshall charged with murder(PCSO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday
Kinston police say he crashed into an SUV and ran Wednesday morning.
POLICE: Man hits a transport SUV carrying prisoners
Dionate Whitson could be living among the homeless in Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, or...
Asheville teen murder suspect spotted in Kinston; feds offering $10,000 reward
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
n/a
Pitt Co. offers middle and high school immunizations starting next Thursday
The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard closed today at 1:00 p.m. after...
Power outage closes Onslow County Government Center
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated to scattered severe storms this afternoon