Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Annual Stuff the Bus prepares students for school

Annual Stuff the Bus prepares students for school
By Olivia Dols
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City hosted its 12th annual stuff the bus on Wednesday to provide students with school supplies and help prepare them for the 2023-2024 school year.

“The first year we did it, we gave out about 200 bags,” said Pastor John Carswell of Parkview Baptist Church. “This year and last year we would give anywhere between 600 and 800 bags. The whole operation used to just be in this one room from the school supplies and the haircuts everything was in here now it’s several hallways of the church.”

Students roamed the hallways of the church to find their new school supplies, and even got a new haircut to start the year.

“We got notebooks, pens, pencils, backpack and shoes,” said Ian Plisko, a rising 6th grader.

It is not just students who enjoy looking for school supplies. A parent, Krystal Lamb, says the annual stuff the bus saves her time and money when it comes to school shopping.

“I have a full time job,” said Lamb. “I am working full time. I am married, so life is pretty much a struggle these days. A lot of things are more expensive than before, so this has been wonderful. We got backpacks, they are getting shoes so it’s going to save save us probably hundreds of dollars.”

Stuff the bus is a way for students to feel prepared and ready for the school year. Cassidy Brinkley shares what she is most excited about this school year.

“Making new friends and helping the sixth graders out,” said Brinkley, rising 7th grader. “Giving them advice about middle school.”

It is more than helping students for the school year, but a way to bring the community together.

“it’s awesome just being able to help families in need because gosh a lot of families are in need,” said Lamb.

There are four additional distribution locations this Sunday, August 13th, from 4 to 5 pm at Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School, Beaufort Elementary School and Smyrna Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Social media impacts in school aged kids
Parents share views on the impacts of social media in kids ahead of the upcoming school year
Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping prices
Spike in back-to-school costs
HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club/ENC AT THREE (8.9.2023)
HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club hosting 14th Annual Back To School Jamboree
Health officials say vaccines to help prevent the spread of rubella, measles, mumps, tetanus,...
Health experts remind of vaccine deadline for kids