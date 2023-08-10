Annual Stuff the Bus prepares students for school

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City hosted its 12th annual stuff the bus on Wednesday to provide students with school supplies and help prepare them for the 2023-2024 school year.

“The first year we did it, we gave out about 200 bags,” said Pastor John Carswell of Parkview Baptist Church. “This year and last year we would give anywhere between 600 and 800 bags. The whole operation used to just be in this one room from the school supplies and the haircuts everything was in here now it’s several hallways of the church.”

Students roamed the hallways of the church to find their new school supplies, and even got a new haircut to start the year.

“We got notebooks, pens, pencils, backpack and shoes,” said Ian Plisko, a rising 6th grader.

It is not just students who enjoy looking for school supplies. A parent, Krystal Lamb, says the annual stuff the bus saves her time and money when it comes to school shopping.

“I have a full time job,” said Lamb. “I am working full time. I am married, so life is pretty much a struggle these days. A lot of things are more expensive than before, so this has been wonderful. We got backpacks, they are getting shoes so it’s going to save save us probably hundreds of dollars.”

Stuff the bus is a way for students to feel prepared and ready for the school year. Cassidy Brinkley shares what she is most excited about this school year.

“Making new friends and helping the sixth graders out,” said Brinkley, rising 7th grader. “Giving them advice about middle school.”

It is more than helping students for the school year, but a way to bring the community together.

“it’s awesome just being able to help families in need because gosh a lot of families are in need,” said Lamb.

There are four additional distribution locations this Sunday, August 13th, from 4 to 5 pm at Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School, Beaufort Elementary School and Smyrna Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.