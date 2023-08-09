Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Storms Bring Wind and Tornado Threat Thursday

Two Rounds of Severe Weather Possible Thursday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spring-like severe weather set-up will make Thursday the day to watch this week. Nothing is expected this evening or tonight. By Thursday morning, we’ll be watching a line of storms march across the state. Storms may already be severe as they arrive from 10a-noon. Wind will be the main concern but we could see a few tornado warnings too. Storms may fall apart or push all the way to the coast. This round should clear the area quickly enough to allow the atmosphere to become unstable again for a second round of storms late in the afternoon into the evening. If storms stay isolated, the tornado threat will be higher. Make sure you have a way to get warnings throughout the day. The severe threat should end by 8-9 PM.

After the storms leave, our focus turns to the heat. Friday shouldn’t be bad but we will see the heat intensify for the weekend. Highs reach the mid-90s this weekend with heat indices between 105-110°F Sunday. Another front arrives early next week to bring another chance for storms and possibly severe weather. Another wave of low humidity is possible next week but it’s too early to say how comfortable it’ll get.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

