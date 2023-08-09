Wilmington player wins $2 million during record-breaking Mega Millions drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Even though someone won the big jackpot in Florida, one player in North Carolina still won a big cash prize.

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing saw a winner in Florida for the jackpot, but that did not stop another lucky player in Wilmington from winning $2 million by matching all five white balls.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has not said who won the $2 million but this person has 180 days to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased at the Buy & Go on North College Road.

With the record-breaking $1.58 billion jackpot being won, the Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million.

You can watch the next drawing live on WITN TV. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

