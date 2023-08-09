Advertise With Us
Wilmington player wins $2 million during record-breaking Mega Millions drawing

One winner purchased their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in...
One winner purchased their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville. The other winner purchased their ticket through Online Play. Both $2 tickets matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Even though someone won the big jackpot in Florida, one player in North Carolina still won a big cash prize.

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing saw a winner in Florida for the jackpot, but that did not stop another lucky player in Wilmington from winning $2 million by matching all five white balls.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has not said who won the $2 million but this person has 180 days to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased at the Buy & Go on North College Road.

With the record-breaking $1.58 billion jackpot being won, the Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million.

You can watch the next drawing live on WITN TV. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

