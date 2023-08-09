Advertise With Us
Wayne Co. man collects final $200,000 scratch-off game top prize

Gold Standard lottery ticket
Gold Standard lottery ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man in Dudley tried his luck with a $5 ticket and won $200,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Celestino Martinez of Dudley bought a $5 Gold Standard scratch-off from Best Quality Inc. and won the prize.

Gold Standard launched in March 2022 with six $200,000 top prizes and Martinez has won the final top prize. The Education Lottery said they will begin the process of ending the game.

