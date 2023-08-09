Wayne Co. man collects final $200,000 scratch-off game top prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man in Dudley tried his luck with a $5 ticket and won $200,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Celestino Martinez of Dudley bought a $5 Gold Standard scratch-off from Best Quality Inc. and won the prize.

Gold Standard launched in March 2022 with six $200,000 top prizes and Martinez has won the final top prize. The Education Lottery said they will begin the process of ending the game.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.