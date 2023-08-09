Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Wednesday weather; Severe risk coming Thursday
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday