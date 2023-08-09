Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Social media impacts in school aged kids
Parents share views on the impacts of social media in kids ahead of the upcoming school year
Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping prices
Spike in back-to-school costs
Little League Softball World Series teams up with Athletes Unlimited
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols