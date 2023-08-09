Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample Sunshine This Afternoon; Severe Storms Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe storms possible during the afternoon.
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak area of high pressure this afternoon will attempt to build across the region. Mostly sunny skies are expected with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 inland. With Eastern NC located on the eastern side of the high pressure system, winds may gradually flow in from the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

A middle scale disturbance associated with showers and thunderstorms is currently tracking across the U.S. This disturbance is forecast to move into the Carolinas by early Thursday. Atmospheric conditions and changes in wind direction and height will be supportive of a few strong to severe storms. The best chance for the storms will be during the morning and afternoon with activity decreasing significantly by early evening. Strong gusty winds will be the main storm threat, although an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center does have all of Eastern NC between a Level 1 and Level 2 risk of severe weather for Thursday. As more information comes in regarding our atmospheric setup for Thursday afternoon and evening, don’t be surprised if the risk is upgraded in later updates. Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

