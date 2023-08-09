Advertise With Us
Roanoke Rapids police looking for man they say is armed and dangerous

Roanoke Rapids Police Department says they are looking for Raymond Arbray Mills.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they are looking for a man wanted on multiple drug charges and a gun charge.

Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 33-year-old Raymond Mills is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the man is about 6-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds, and he has dreadlocks.

Officials say the man is wanted after police and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division searched a residence off Allen Road.

Inside the home, agents say they found a trafficking amount of cocaine and a gun they say was stolen in 2021 from Martin County.

Roanoke Rapids police say they found these items in the residence they searched.
Mills is wanted in Halifax County for felony offenses that include possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling to distribute a controlled substance.

According to officials, Mills has been convicted three times in Halifax County since 2008 for gun, robbery, and assault charges.

Anyone with information about Mills is asked to contact the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444. Officials say a cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

