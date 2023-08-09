Residents in the east get a break on rising gas prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In case you haven’t noticed, gas prices are a little lower across North Carolina on Wednesday. Experts say they predict the trend will continue.

At a convenience store in Greenville, the price for a regular gallon of gas was $3.55.

Last week, it sat at $3.61 for a gallon of regular gas.

Susana Ramirez commutes daily from Snow Hill for work and says she’s had to change her spending habits to maintain her finances.

“Definitely move money around, but it’s not reached to the point where I haven’t been able to pay the bills but yes, being out more, I haven’t been able to eat out as much, so but yeah” explained Ramirez.

Head of Petroleum Analysis for gasbuddy.com says the price of oil has been up for the past six weeks.

Patrick De Haan says that’s because our gas is made in Texas and Louisiana, where close to half of the nation’s total refining capacity is located.

“When extreme warm weather hits refineries it can reduce #1 - the yield because things expand when they warm up, and #2 - 115-degree heat is abnormal. It’s not something that refineries have generally experienced normally and refineries are outdoors exposed to the elements and sensitive electronics that help refineries work can have failures” says De Haan.

De Haan says using apps like gasbuddy.dot com to shop for stations with lower prices, signing up for free loyalty programs and driving the speed limit can increase your fuel efficiency by up to 25%.

Greenville native Daequan Hampton says he has noticed the decrease in prices and hopes the trend continues.

“If anything, I hope it gets back to the $2s and the $2.50s , just so it can free up everybody’s pocket a little bit” says Hampton.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.59.

