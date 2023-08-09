Police share hundreds of investigation hours on New Bern toddler murder, no details on shooter

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - During a Wednesday press conference, New Bern police shared details surrounding the amount of work that has gone into investigating the murder of a toddler on July 4th, but there was no new information as to who may have pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement officials held a media conference Wednesday to plead for more information from the public regarding the murder of Nia’Loni Sheptock.

Nia’Loni Sheptock was shot along with her father Nathan Sheptock while he was driving down Main Street on July 4th. Officers found the pair in the vehicle stopped on La Grange Street. Nia’Loni died later that night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Her father was treated and released the same day.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle.

Wednesday’s media conference was the second since the fatal shooting.

A coalition of law enforcement agencies including the New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, says in that timeframe, they have interviewed more than 50 people, executed 25 search warrants, collected more than 400 items of evidence, expended more than 800 investigative hours, and approximately 135 homes were canvassed or attempted to be canvassed.

They also say that they have looked through surveillance video gathered from the community, including Ring doorbell cameras, but would not share the details of what was found on the footage at this time.

WITN asked Chief Patrick Gallagher what the child’s father shared with him surrounding the moments he and his daughter were shot, but the chief did not want to share those investigatory details.

Law enforcement says that despite their efforts, however, their best chance of solving this crime is from public information.

They’re once again pleading that anyone with information about the shooting come forward.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the murder while the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is offering an additional $1,000 dollar reward as well.

If you have any information regarding the shooting you can contact New Bern Police.

