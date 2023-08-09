Advertise With Us
POLICE: Man hits a transport SUV carrying prisoners

Kinston police say he crashed into an SUV and ran Wednesday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say they arrested a man for a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Kinston Police Department says one of their officers witnessed a Dodge Charger crash into a Maury Prison transport SUV around 1:59 a.m. this morning.

The officer says the crash happened at the intersection of Heritage Street and Airport Road.

Officials say the man driving the Dodge Charger is 36-year-old Ian Adams. WITN is told Adams field the scene, however, the officer was able to catch and arrest him.

One passenger in the SUV was taken to UNC Lenoir Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

Adams is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired.

