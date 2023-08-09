Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Stars defeated the Asia-Pacific champions from the Philippines on Tuesday night 4-2 to stay alive at the Little League Softball World Series.

The local girls representing the Southeast Region got their first lead they’ve held in the tournament and never trailed as they built up a 4-0 lead.

A smashed double to the fence by Kenzie Carson brought in Monica Jones for the eventual winning run.

Jones threw a complete game in the circle to help them advances and stay alive. Pitt County will face the Central Region champion from Ohio on Wednesday at 1 PM in another elimination game.

The tournament is all being played at Greenville’s Elm Street Park.

