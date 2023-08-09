Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County wins another elimination game defeating Ohio in three innings on Wednesday

To play next on Friday at 4 PM
Pitt County beats Ohio at Little League Softball World Series
Pitt County beats Ohio at Little League Softball World Series(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Star team won again on Wednesday at the Little League Softball World Series to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Pitt County representing the Southeast Region defeated Ohio representing the Central Region 16-1 in three innings. The game stopped by 15-run rule.

Pitt County advances to face the loser of the South West Region (Texas) and the North Carolina champion from Salisbury. The two teams are the only teams to beat them so far.

They will play on Friday at 4 PM. The game is being shown on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols
ECU running back Rahjai Harris day one of fall camp
ECU running back Rahjai Harris named to Doak Walker Award watch list
D.H. Conley vs Tarboro scrimmages
D.H. Conley and Tarboro high school football teams scrimmage