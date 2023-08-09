Pitt County wins another elimination game defeating Ohio in three innings on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Star team won again on Wednesday at the Little League Softball World Series to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Pitt County representing the Southeast Region defeated Ohio representing the Central Region 16-1 in three innings. The game stopped by 15-run rule.

Pitt County advances to face the loser of the South West Region (Texas) and the North Carolina champion from Salisbury. The two teams are the only teams to beat them so far.

They will play on Friday at 4 PM. The game is being shown on ESPN2.

