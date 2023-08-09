Advertise With Us
Parents share views on the impacts of social media in kids ahead of the upcoming school year

Social media impacts in school aged kids
Social media impacts in school aged kids(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Social media is the number one cause of drama and bullying in school aged kids, specifically Snapchat, due to disappearing photos and messages, according to Pew Research.

“The Snapchat filters are so much fun to do and even at their age, they love to do them,” says parent, Katie Panchak.

For parent and grandparent, Gencarol Ray, she knows and has seen firsthand the impacts of social media.

“My oldest grandkid was a victim of social media bullying so it’s not surprising to me,” Ray told WITN.

Which is why parents say it’s important for both parents and grandparents to be involved in every aspect of their children’s lives, including their social media.

Ray says, “Monitor their kids’ social media, time needs to be limited, be aware of who they’re talking to, have access to their social media account.”

Panchak also told WITN, “To be monitored and just be able to regulate it and see how and what they’re doing but not to have their own until at least 12 or 13.”

However, there is also a healthy way to allow social media use and the benefits of it, even in school aged kids.

“As long as you teach them the right way to use it and the right way to handle it, and if anything does come up or intrigue them not in such a good way to let you know about it, and just have the open communication,” Panchak says.

Social media experts also say there are safety features to keep in mind on apps like Snapchat.

There are settings such as family and friends that only allow the user to invite and accept only those you know, and a location and privacy setting that will hide your location when using the app.

Out of the bullying that takes place on social media; 42% is offensive name-calling, 32% is rumor spreading, and 25% is receiving explicit images and texts not asked for, according to Pew Research.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

