PACT Act: Filing deadline today

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline to submit a claim for the PACT Act is August 9th.

The act helps veterans exposed to toxic chemicals get better health care and benefits.

Brad Blackburn, the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville says the PACT Act says it expanded veteran affairs in a way no other legislation in recent history has done before.

There are about 786,000 claims that the VA received, and 435,000 have already been processed.

Veterans do not need to finish the application by today, but they do need to register for an intent to file.

Tab Brown, the State Service Officer for VFW Post 2771 says the significance of filing today or registering with an intent to file, will be backdated to August 10, 2022.

Blackburn will be at the VFW off of Piney Green Road in Jacksonville today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions and help people fill out their claims.

Thursday will be the one-year mark after President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. Biden signed the act into law on August 10, 2022.

