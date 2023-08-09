One arrested, one still on the run after Currituck County chase

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man is facing multiple drug charges after a vehicle stop and brief foot chase in Currituck County on Tuesday.

According to deputies with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Matthew Walker of Virginia Beach led deputies on a chase on the causeway in Knott’s Island before he and a woman who was a passenger both jumped from his car and tried to run away from police on foot near Sandy Point.

Deputies said that they were able to catch and arrest Walker, but that his passenger was able to get away on foot.

Deputies say that they found several prepackaged narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and cash during the arrest.

Walker was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor no liability insurance, misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger, and misdemeanor expired registration tag.

Walker was given a $95,000 secured bond and turned over to the Currituck County Jail.

Deputies said that Walker was also wanted on a felony fugitive warrant out of Virginia Beach and given an additional $150,000 secured bond.

Walker’s passenger, Sofia Koch, got away from deputies during the foot chase. Deputies are asking for anyone who may know where Koch is to please contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

