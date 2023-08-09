OFFICIALS: Kinston police looking for car involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a car they say was involved in a felony hit and run.

Kinston Police Department is asking the public to help them find this car they struck a person walking on East Shine Street.

WITN is told the person was taken to UNC Lenoir for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to the Kinston police tip at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.