Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

OFFICIALS: Kinston police looking for car involved in hit-and-run

Kinston Police Department says they are looking for this car.
Kinston Police Department says they are looking for this car.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a car they say was involved in a felony hit and run.

Kinston Police Department is asking the public to help them find this car they struck a person walking on East Shine Street.

WITN is told the person was taken to UNC Lenoir for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to the Kinston police tip at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Wednesday weather; Severe risk coming Thursday
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday