NCDHHS: COVID-19 numbers are on the rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that Increases in COVID-19 metrics have been seen in North Carolina and nationally during recent weeks, including in the early warning wastewater monitoring system.

According to DHHS this is a reversal of the 2023 downward trend where levels had reached their lowest level since the pandemic began.

Officials said that in addition to wastewater, COVID-19 numbers have been rising in hospital admissions as well as emergency department visits.

Officials said that they expect the numbers to fluctuate, and that vaccines and treatments can help those who are most at risk.

“We expect COVID-19 trends to rise and fall. While the public health emergency in response to COVID-19 has ended, COVID-19 is still with us and we expect it to continue to be with us,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “Some people, including older people, people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19. Fortunately, we have the tools for people to protect themselves and each other, including access to vaccines, testing and treatment to help manage COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.”

DHHS said the other major concerns they have for the upcoming fall season is influenza and RSV, both of which can also cause severe illness or even death, particularly in older adults, young children and those with underlying medical issues.

The department said that while peak flu and RSV season is typically December and February, the timing has been less predictable since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DHHS, COVID-19, flu and RSV were all spreading widely at the same time last fall, causing many infections and putting stress on the health care system and hospital capacity.

DHHS said they are encouraging everyone to stay up to date with vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV. An updated COVID-19 vaccine is expected this fall, and officials say that flu shots are most effective when taken in September or October.

DHHS also is encouraging anyone 60 and older to their doctors about whether an RSV vaccine might also be good for them.

DHHS is also encouraging everyone to keep a ready supply of COVID-19 tests and a plan to get treatment if you test positive. There are treatments available for both COVID and flu that can reduce your risk for hospitalization and death.

In addition to vaccines and testing, DHHS recommends these ways to stay healthy during respiratory infection season:

Practice basic protective measures , like washing your hands, covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, cleaning surfaces often and staying home when sick.

Consider an extra layer of protection of masks in higher risk indoor settings and/or if an individual is high risk.

Check the North Carolina Respiratory Virus Summary Dashboard for up-to-date information on respiratory virus activity, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

Parents of infants should talk to their child’s doctor about the new medication to prevent RSV infection.

