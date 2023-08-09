Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County has released details on failed negotiations to keep its hospital open.

Martin General Hospital abruptly closed last Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night, county commissioners told their attorney to get additional information from Quorum on their proposal.

A statement from the county says it had already negotiated an extension for an additional six days when time ran out.

According to a document supplied by the county, Quorum would turn the hospital back over to the county for $1.

Quorum had a lease with the county until 2028. The deal would have to be completed by September 1st, with Quorum paying the county $1.2 million in unearned rent to over 12 months.

Quorum would transfer hospital equipment, worth $2.5 million, to the county, along with some $1.5 million in working capital. Martin County would also continued to employ all hospital employees.

County commissioners are meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. for a regular meeting, but then will also hold a closed session with its attorney with the hospital expected to be discussed once again.

