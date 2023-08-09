Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County has released details on failed negotiations to keep its hospital open.

Martin General Hospital abruptly closed last Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night, county commissioners told their attorney to get additional information from Quorum on their proposal.

A statement from the county says it had already negotiated an extension for an additional six days when time ran out.

According to a document supplied by the county, Quorum would turn the hospital back over to the county for $1.

Quorum had a lease with the county until 2028. The deal would have to be completed by September 1st, with Quorum paying the county $1.2 million in unearned rent to over 12 months.

Quorum would transfer hospital equipment, worth $2.5 million, to the county, along with some $1.5 million in working capital. Martin County would also continued to employ all hospital employees.

County commissioners are meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. for a regular meeting, but then will also hold a closed session with its attorney with the hospital expected to be discussed once again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Social media impacts in school aged kids
Parents share views on the impacts of social media in kids ahead of the upcoming school year
Inflation impacts back-to-school shopping prices
Spike in back-to-school costs
Little League Softball World Series teams up with Athletes Unlimited
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols