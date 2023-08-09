Advertise With Us
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series is already an exciting time for many young athletes, but now many of the girls gathered in Greenville for the tournament are getting an even bigger experience by learning, watching, and talking to some of their idols.

“They say if you see it, you could be it, and so now they actually get to see athletes that started where they did playing at the pro level, so I think this is such a huge event and for the pros to get back and for the younger ones to get first-hand experience with those pros,” said Cat Osterman, with Athletes Unlimited.

Athletes Unlimited, a professional women’s softball league, has teamed up with Little League Softball World Series, hoping to make a lasting impact on future generations.

‘I mean, softball has done so much for me and my life, and it’s just given me so much and incredible opportunities and relationships, so just the opportunity to give back to the younger generation is really amazing and just to be role models for them” said Kathryn Sandercock, a player with Athletes Unlimited.

For players like Cat Osterman and Kathryn Sandercock, who started out in little league themselves, are now happy to give back their advice.

“Just have fun, I think, too. In the sport, once you reach a certain age and you can really kind of see where you can go with it, it becomes about playing to level up and playing to get recruited for college, ya know to make it to the pros,” said Sandercock.

All little league players, coaches and families received complimentary tickets to both of the athlete’s unlimited games tonight.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

