Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Wednesday weather; Severe risk coming Thursday

Highs Stay in the 90s with Another Chance For Storms Thursday
First Alert Forecast For August 9, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Humidity levels will be a touch lower on Wednesday with highs peaking around 90° under sun filled skies. Muggier air returns Thursday pushing the heat index back to 100°F. After a dip Friday and Saturday, we could see heat indices return to 105°F or higher on Sunday.

As for rain chances, some could see sprinkles or light showers around sunrise Wednesday. Otherwise, Wednesday stays dry before storms return on Thursday. These storms have a long road to get here. They’ll form off the Rocky Mountains this evening and cross the country Wednesday. Severe weather looks likely with these storms but the problem is, we’re not sure if they impact our area or go into South Carolina. Wind is the main threat with these storms but not going to rule out tornadoes if everything comes together perfectly. Keep an eye on the forecast through Thursday.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

