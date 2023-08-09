Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘It’s all because of her’: 11-year-old girl alerts family of house fire, helps them escape

An 11-year-old girl helped get her family out to safety after their house caught fire. (Source: WMC)
By Victoria Poirrier, Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A brave and quick-thinking 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire over the weekend.

WMC reports that Addisyn Carter woke up early Sunday morning to smoke coming out of the garage.

“There was smoke coming out of it [the garage] and I knew that wasn’t normal,” Addisyn said.

Immediately, she went to her parent’s room to wake them up.

“She was saying there’s a fire, something’s wrong, there’s smoke,” her mother, Sarah Carter, said.

Addisyn then ran to wake up her sister and put shoes on her grandmother. The 11-year-old reportedly stayed calm while getting everyone out of the house safely.

“When we got out, we noticed that half the house was on fire and Addisyn had opened the gate for us to get out,” Sarah Carter said.

Within five minutes, Addisyn helped get the family out along with her dog.

Now, she has a message for other kids who may go through emergency situations.

“If you know that something isn’t right, try to tell someone immediately because it could save your life,” Addisyn said.

Her mother said she’s proud of her daughter’s bravery and grateful that no one was injured.

“It was just a chain of events and then we were out. It’s all because of her,” Sarah Carter said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Annual Stuff the Bus prepares students for school
Annual Stuff the Bus prepares students for school
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols
Wally then hops around the space, jumping as high as one of the officers standing near it.
Hopping wallaby leads deputies on chase after escaping captivity
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008