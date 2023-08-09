HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club hosting 14th Annual Back To School Jamboree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club in Williamston, N.C. is hosting its 14th Annual Back To School Jamboree on Saturday, August 12.

It’s an event offering free school supplies for grades K through 12 and activities for all ages.

Some activities include games and even a dunking booth where attendees can try to dunk HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club members.

HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club says, “This is one of the ways we like to give back to the community and enjoy spending time interacting not only with kids but the adults as well. If you would please help us get the word out about our upcoming event we would be more than grateful!”

The HeadHunterz Motorcycle Club Vice President Dervin “DirtyD” Brown and Ashley “Mz. Feisty” Taylor stopped by ENC AT THREE to chat more about it, and for all the details view the full segment above!

