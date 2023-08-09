Greenville Fire/Rescue investigating early morning house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in the east say they are investigating a Wednesday morning fire.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says they were called to a home fire off West Fourth Street this morning around 4:55 a.m.

Officials say they are no injuries, however, the person living at the home will not be able to stay there.

WITN is told the fire is still under investigation.

