Greenville Fire/Rescue investigating early morning house fire

Greenville Fire/ Rescue says responded to the home fire just before 5 a.m.(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in the east say they are investigating a Wednesday morning fire.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says they were called to a home fire off West Fourth Street this morning around 4:55 a.m.

Officials say they are no injuries, however, the person living at the home will not be able to stay there.

WITN is told the fire is still under investigation.

