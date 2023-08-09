First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re watching two threats this week. One typical for August and one not so typical. The first threat up is Thursday. Severe weather will be possible as storms move in through the afternoon or redevelop on top of ENC. We could see one or two rounds of storms. This is an evolving set-up since storms forming Monday night off the Rocky Mountains will play a role in our severe weather environment Thursday. These storms have a long way to go which means things may change. Storm mode and timing are very important. A line of storms would keep wind as the main threat with isolated tornadoes. If isolated or scattered storms redevelop later in the day, all modes of severe weather will be possible.

The other threat we’re watching this week is typical for August and we’ve already seen plenty of it. The heat index will once again reach or exceed 105°F heading into the weekend. While the heat index could be close to 105°F Saturday, confidence is higher that we’ll exceed 105°F on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you factor in the heat in any decisions or plans.

