First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re watching two threats this week. One typical for August and one not so typical. The first threat up is Thursday. Severe weather will be possible as storms move in from midday through sunset Thursday.

Right now it looks like we’ll see a line of storms moving through from midday to quitting time Thursday with the primary risk being wind gusts to 60mph. The storms will initially impact the I-95 corridor around midday, moving westward to the coast by quitting time. Gusty winds from the south and associated wind shear may cause rotation within a storm or two. We’ll be keeping an eye out for an isolated tornado, but the risk is looking fairly low. The fast movement of the storms will likely keep rain totals under 1.00″ for most areas. The timing and coverage of the storms may still shift a bit.

Severe risk Thursday followed by dangerous heat on Sunday (Jim Howard)

The other threat we’re watching this week is typical for August and we’ve already seen plenty of it. The heat index will once again reach or exceed 105°F heading into the weekend. While the heat index could be close to 105°F Saturday, confidence is higher that we’ll exceed 105°F on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you factor in the heat in any decisions or plans.

