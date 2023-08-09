Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

PACT Act: Filing deadline August 9th

August 9th is the deadline for veterans to complete the claim.
August 9th is the deadline for veterans to complete the claim.(Olivia Dols)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline to submit a claim for the PACT act is August 9th.

Thursday will be the one year mark after President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. Biden signed the act into law on August 10, 2022.

“The PACT Act is a piece of legislation that increased and expanded veteran affairs in a way that no other legislation in recent history has done before,” said Brad Blackburn, the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville.

The act helps veterans exposed to toxic chemicals get better heath care and benefits. This law will help make a difference in veteran’s lives.

“The significance of tomorrow is if they get the claim filed or if they do an intent to file that will be back dated to August 10, 2022,” said Tab Brown, the State Service Officer for VFW Post 2771.

There are about 786,000 claims that the VA received, and 435,000 have already been processed. However, Blackburn says it is more than just people in Eastern Carolina who are impacted by the toxic chemicals.

“I have seen a lot of the conditions of chronic rhinitis, bronchitis and asthma,” said Blackburn. “I haven’t seen a lot of the cancers. I think it is impacting us minimally as far as the broaden scope of things.”

However, it is not just veterans who are affected by the claims. Hospitals are impacted, too.

“It affects the veteran affairs healthcare system,” said Blackburn. “It authorized multitudes of millions of dollars for clinics and outpatient hospitals.”

Blackburn will be at the VFW off of Piney Green Rd in Jacksonville Wednesday from 10 to 2 p.m. to answer questions and help people fill out their claims.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children and two adults were killed here Sunday afternoon.
TROOPERS: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two children, two adults in Wayne County
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this autistic and...
Missing Lenoir County autistic teen found safe in Greene County
The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop

Latest News

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s department says that it has been getting numerous complaints...
ENC sheriff warns of phone scammers pretending to be police
Health officials say vaccines to help prevent the spread of rubella, measles, mumps, tetanus,...
Health experts remind of vaccine deadline for kids
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Weather Sticks Around with Another Chance of Storms Thursday
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Weather Sticks Around with Another Chance of Storms Thursday
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Weather Sticks Around with Another Chance of Storms Thursday