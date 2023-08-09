PACT Act: Filing deadline August 9th

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline to submit a claim for the PACT act is August 9th.

Thursday will be the one year mark after President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. Biden signed the act into law on August 10, 2022.

“The PACT Act is a piece of legislation that increased and expanded veteran affairs in a way that no other legislation in recent history has done before,” said Brad Blackburn, the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville.

The act helps veterans exposed to toxic chemicals get better heath care and benefits. This law will help make a difference in veteran’s lives.

“The significance of tomorrow is if they get the claim filed or if they do an intent to file that will be back dated to August 10, 2022,” said Tab Brown, the State Service Officer for VFW Post 2771.

There are about 786,000 claims that the VA received, and 435,000 have already been processed. However, Blackburn says it is more than just people in Eastern Carolina who are impacted by the toxic chemicals.

“I have seen a lot of the conditions of chronic rhinitis, bronchitis and asthma,” said Blackburn. “I haven’t seen a lot of the cancers. I think it is impacting us minimally as far as the broaden scope of things.”

However, it is not just veterans who are affected by the claims. Hospitals are impacted, too.

“It affects the veteran affairs healthcare system,” said Blackburn. “It authorized multitudes of millions of dollars for clinics and outpatient hospitals.”

Blackburn will be at the VFW off of Piney Green Rd in Jacksonville Wednesday from 10 to 2 p.m. to answer questions and help people fill out their claims.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.