Edgecombe Sheriff: 10-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year-old, adults charged

48-year-old Tosha Mayor and 26-year-old Yasmin Mayo(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A one-year-old is in stable condition after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-year-old got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot the child.

The sheriff’s office has charged two adult females who live in the home where it happened with failing to secure the firearm from the children.

Wednesday the sheriff’s office said it received a call from Nash General Hospital Police in reference to a 1-year-old child that had been shot in the 100 block of River Run Road in Rocky Mount.

Authorities say 48-year-old Tosha Mayor and 26-year-old Yasmin Mayo were charged and have since been released from jail.

