Edenton approves social district for downtown area

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A town in Eastern Carolina announced the approval of a social district for the downtown area after two months of deliberation.

The Edenton Town Council approved in a 4-to-2 vote for a social district that officials say will roll out later this year.

The town says the social district will be an area in the downtown district of Edenton where people can openly carry and consume alcohol from business to business along sidewalks and green spaces.

Edenton is the fourth town and fifth location in Northeast North Carolina. Edenton follows Tarboro, Washington, Manteo, and Corolla.

Officials say participating businesses will have stickers displayed on their windows or on their doors, and cups will have a Social District logo on them.

Green stickers represent businesses that can sell alcohol and will participate, under current ABC laws. Yellow stickers represent businesses that do not sell alcohol but will still welcome patrons who carry alcohol. Red stickers will represent non-participating businesses.

The hours will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

