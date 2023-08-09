ECU running back Rahjai Harris named to Doak Walker Award watch list

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football saw running back Rahjai Harris named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. It goes to the nation’s top running back. Harris is back at practice after undergoing ACL surgery and missing a big chunk of last year. But he has looked like Rahjai out there, including with full pads on. He brings so much to the offense and to the locker room as well.

“He’s been sitting for eight months watching everyone else do stuff. Watching us go out and win a bowl game last winter,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “He’s back out there full go now and today was an emotional day for him. He is a leader on this team and in this program. What he says carries a lot of weight. That kind of leadership at the start of practice really set the tone for everything.”

