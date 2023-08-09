Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

D.H. Conley and Tarboro high school football teams scrimmage

Both happy with continued tune-up tradition
D.H. Conley vs Tarboro scrimmages
D.H. Conley vs Tarboro scrimmages(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football scrimmages are happening around the East on Wednesday. D.H. Conley hosted perennial powerhouse Tarboro in the morning in Greenville for a head-to-head scrimmage for varsity and junior varsity. Both have division one bound stars. O’Marion Lewis is committed to East Carolina and Isaiah Crumpler is committed to Rutgers. The 1A state runner-up Tarboro is back and hungry to do one better. D.H. Conley got to test out some new pieces.

“It’s our first scrimmage. Got a lot to work on, a lot to build off of, a lot we are excited about. Got some guys some game-type of experience,” says Conley Head Coach Nate Conner, “I know the lights weren’t shining and it wasn’t a game situation but we got against a different opponent.”

“I thought our attitude was great coaching them on the fly a couple times. Played the game the way it is meant to be played,” says Tarboro Head Coach Jeff Craddock, “I thought we played it fast, we were pretty physical up front, and I thought we executed a few good plays. Still just a starting point but it was a good starting point for us.”

They play in jamborees on Friday. Tarboro is hosting its jamboree. The high school football season starts next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court.
VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop
John Farmer
Greenville man charged with DWI in crash that killed Grimesland woman
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m.
Cause of massive fire at Pitt County landfill “undetermined”
This fire station will be replaced in a property swap.
State audit questions Farmville property deals

Latest News

Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball...
Pitt County wins elimination game over Asia-Pacific to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols
Little League softball players get the chance to meet some of their idols
ECU running back Rahjai Harris day one of fall camp
ECU running back Rahjai Harris named to Doak Walker Award watch list
Pitt County beats Ohio at Little League Softball World Series
Pitt County wins another elimination game defeating Ohio in three innings on Wednesday