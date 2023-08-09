D.H. Conley and Tarboro high school football teams scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football scrimmages are happening around the East on Wednesday. D.H. Conley hosted perennial powerhouse Tarboro in the morning in Greenville for a head-to-head scrimmage for varsity and junior varsity. Both have division one bound stars. O’Marion Lewis is committed to East Carolina and Isaiah Crumpler is committed to Rutgers. The 1A state runner-up Tarboro is back and hungry to do one better. D.H. Conley got to test out some new pieces.

“It’s our first scrimmage. Got a lot to work on, a lot to build off of, a lot we are excited about. Got some guys some game-type of experience,” says Conley Head Coach Nate Conner, “I know the lights weren’t shining and it wasn’t a game situation but we got against a different opponent.”

“I thought our attitude was great coaching them on the fly a couple times. Played the game the way it is meant to be played,” says Tarboro Head Coach Jeff Craddock, “I thought we played it fast, we were pretty physical up front, and I thought we executed a few good plays. Still just a starting point but it was a good starting point for us.”

They play in jamborees on Friday. Tarboro is hosting its jamboree. The high school football season starts next week.

